TPL to host Adult Line Dancing Class tonight

September 29, 2022

Looking for something to do tonight? Terrebonne Parish Library invites you to grab your dancing shoes and head over to its East Houma Branch for the Adult Line Dancing Class. The free dance class will be held on Thursday, September 29, teaching guests the components of basic line dancing with choreographed routines.

The class will kick off at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Registration for the event is not required. The TPL East Houma Branch is located at 778 Grand Caillou Road. For more information, visit Terrebonne Parish Library on Facebook.

Yasmeen Singleton
