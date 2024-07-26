TPL to host annual Art Supply Swap

The Terrebonne Parish Library will be hosting their annual Art Supply Swap on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Main Library, locate at 151 Library Drive in Houma (next to the Civic Center).

Have extra art supplies in good condition? Help us divert materials from landfills while encouraging environmentally friendly creation!

How it works: Community members can donate their new or gently used art supplies they no longer need to the Main Library during August 5 – 16 Donation Days. Patrons who donate art supplies will get a “30-minute early-bird ticket” to the Giveaway Day from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 17 to get new or different art supplies. The Giveaway Day will be open to all community members to get free art supplies from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 17.

Donation Rules: Arts and craft materials only, must be fit for reuse (new or gently used), must fit in your car, and be of the following categories:

sewing materials, fabric, threads, needles, etc

yarn, crochet and knitting tools

paintbrushes, tubes and bottles of paint

canvases and drawing pads

stringing and beads

paper, card stock, scrapbooking

stickers, stamps, and stencils

frames or easels, art project kits

fun crafty items, pom-poms, pipe cleaners, glitter etc.

Materials to leave at home: broken or dried out materials, electric equipment, lumber, wood, or loose boards, in-progress art works, smelly materials like solvents and gallons of paint.

Giveaway Rules: Patrons will receive a free large paper bag to fill up with as much art supplies as you think you will use. The first 100 adult and teen patrons will receive a souvenir tote bag. Patrons are also allowed to carry out one item by hand (such as a canvas that cannot fit in the bag.)

This program is sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Bayou Regional Arts Council.

For more info or to check if an art material is acceptable for donation, email Cierra Hughes at chughes@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861 ext. 240.