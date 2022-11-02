Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library announced the return of the Annual Spelling Bee. The event will be take place at the Main Library on Saturday, November 12, and will include grade level competitions and an open competition for all ages. The competitions will take place at the following times:

9:30 a.m.- Level 1: 1st and 2nd grade

11:00 a.m.- Level 2: 3rd and 4th grade

1:00 p.m.- Level 3: 5th and 6th grade

2:00 p.m.- Open competition

Participants should arrive at least 30 prior to their competition, pre-registration is not required. The event will be held in the large meeting room on the first floor of the library. “We welcome the community to join us for the long standing event! It’s going to BEE a great time!,” said Kati Callais TPL Community Outreach Coordinator.

The entry fee is $1 for Levels 1,2 and 3, and $2 for open competition. “Winners will receive prizes, and all participants will have the opportunity to compete in a supportive environment,” reads a statement from TPL.