Participants should arrive at least 30 prior to their competition, pre-registration is not required. The event will be held in the large meeting room on the first floor of the library. “We welcome the community to join us for the long standing event! It’s going to BEE a great time!,” said Kati Callais TPL Community Outreach Coordinator.
The entry fee is $1 for Levels 1,2 and 3, and $2 for open competition. “Winners will receive prizes, and all participants will have the opportunity to compete in a supportive environment,” reads a statement from TPL.
Friends of TPL lend support to the library by promoting community use, and by encouraging gifts and donations to fund projects and activities throughout the year. To obtain an application for membership, click here.