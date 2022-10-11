TPL to host Audio/Visual Sale at Main Branch

October 11, 2022

If you’re feeling nostalgic and miss when times were simpler, and DVDs and vinyls were all the rage, you’re in luck! Terrebonne Parish Library will host an Audio/Visual Sale this weekend, October 15 and 16,  in an effort to reduce the library’s inventory.

The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library’s collection of DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, and audiobooks will be available for purchase for $1 each. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, and from 2 p.m. -6 p.m. on Sunday. The Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch is located at 151 Library Drive in Houma. For more information, visit TPL on Facebook.

Yasmeen Singleton

