TPL to host class: Navigating Health Information Online

Terrebonne Parish Library Reference Department will host a special interest class tonight, September 20, at 6 p.m., at the Main Branch. The one hour session will discuss the vast amount of resources on health that are available on the internet, including websites, blogs, and podcasts.

“Sifting through this information to find legitimate resources can quickly become overwhelming,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Library. “Learn how to better navigate health information and narrow your results.” Today’s session is free and open to the public. Those interested in participating can sign up by contacting TPL at (985) 876-5861 or email rlecompte@mytpl.org for more information.