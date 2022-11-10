The Terrebonne Parish Public Library announced it will host a Snow Ball Stranger Things 80s Social on December 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their best 80s attire! Dig out your old prom dress, t-shirts from the past, or dress as you favorite character, wear whatever you feel best suites the night.

“We’re kicking off our after hours activities again, and this will be the first adult after hours event. We’re big fans over here, and to celebrate the season that just came out, we decided on the Stranger Things theme. We specifically chose the Snow Ball and the prom aspect of the season because we thought would be fun and creative,” said Rachel LeCompte TPL Reference Services Supervisor.

Stranger Things fans will join Hawkins School in the Main Library Large Meeting Room for the themed adult event. The night will offer dancing, trivia, costume contests, and an opportunity to socialize with other Stranger Things fans. Refreshments will be served. Registration is not required and the event is free and open to the public to those 17 years old and older.