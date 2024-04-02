TPL to host Solar Eclipse Celebration

Terrebonne Parish Library is gearing up for an astronomical event on April 8, 2024! A total solar eclipse will sweep across parts of the United States from Texas to Maine. A total solar eclipse is pretty rare and only happens when the moon, sun, and Earth are perfectly aligned. The moon comes between the sun and Earth, blocking out the sun’s light completely for a short time.

While Louisiana is not the direct path, a partial solar eclipse will be visible. TPL is hosting a Total Solar Eclipse Celebration at the Main Branch location in honor of the occasion. From 1-3 p.m., TPL invites all enthusiasts to experience the solar eclipse firsthand. In conjunction with seeing the partial solar eclipse in person, the library will live stream the path of the total solar eclipse so you don’t miss a thing.

In addition to the celestial spectacle, music, snacks, and solar eclipse glasses for safe viewing will be available. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided at all TPL branches on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 1 p.m. on April 8. Glasses are limited, so please consider sharing the glasses so everyone can participate in the special occasion. For questions, call 985-876-5861, extension 3, or email rlecompte@mytpl.org.