TPL to host voting rights book discussion

Terrebonne Parish Library will offer the discussion series “Who Gets to Vote? Conversations on Voting Rights in America” as part of RELIC (Readings in Literature and Culture) program starting in August.
RELIC is an adult reading and discussion program offered by the library system, led by scholars, that offers participants the opportunity to engage in lifelong learning and reading. The “Who Gets to Vote?” program is focused on the history of voting—and efforts to suppress the vote—in the United States.
All book discussions will take place every other Monday in the Davidson Board Room of the Main Library beginning in August.
The date of each book discussion is as follows:
-
August 15, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – Bending Toward Justice: The Voting Rights Act and the Transformation of American Democracy by Gary May
-
August 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All by Martha S. Jones
-
September 12, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – Let My People Vote: My Battle to Restore the Civil Rights of Returning Citizens by Desmond Meade
-
September 26, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss
The first ten registrants to each discussion will receive a free copy of each book. Additional copies are available through the interlibrary loan system or bought online. To register, please contact Jessica Mouton at jmouton@mytpl.org or 985-850-5301.
Participants are encouraged to join any or all of the planned discussions hosted by Dr. Stuart Tully, Assistant Professor in the Department of History and Geography at Nicholls State University. This program is brought to you by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.