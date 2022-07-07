TPL to host voting rights book discussion

Terrebonne Parish Library will offer the discussion series “Who Gets to Vote? Conversations on Voting Rights in America” as part of RELIC (Readings in Literature and Culture) program starting in August.

RELIC is an adult reading and discussion program offered by the library system, led by scholars, that offers participants the opportunity to engage in lifelong learning and reading. The “Who Gets to Vote?” program is focused on the history of voting—and efforts to suppress the vote—in the United States.