TPPL announces 2024 summer performers, Summer Reading Program begins this Tuesday!

It’s almost time for the Terrebonne Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Program!

All ages are welcome to sign up and participate in the Summer Reading Program through Beanstack. Read for at least 20 minutes a day, track your progress on the Beanstack app or on the printed reading log, and claim a prize for every 5 days you read! Register here, and download the printable calendar log here.

Each 5 days completed earns readers an entry for the big prize. The raffle prize for K-6th grade children is a bicycle and helmet, and the prize for teens and adults is a gift basket.

Local families can also enjoy the Summer Reading Program with creativity-themed crafts, story times, programming, performers, and take-home crafts while supplies last. Check out the library calendar for event details.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM PERFORMERS AND EVENTS

Touch-A-Truck Main – June 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM

The Yuck Show Main – June 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM East – June 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM North – June 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Houma Maritime Campus Storytime Houma Maritime Campus – June 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Half Way Party (invitation only) Main – June 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM

(invitation only) Wink Main – June 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Professor Chadwick Main – July 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM East – July 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Kid Six Puppets Gibson – July 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Crescent Circus North – July 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Creature Farm Dulac – July 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM Dularge – July 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM

Becca Hillburn Main – July 11, 2024 at 3:00 PM

Petite Princess Company East – July 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM North – July 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM

Frank & Tammy Magic Show Chauvin – July 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM

Harvey Rabbit Main – July 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM East – July 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM North – July 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Marine Center Storytime Marine Center Cocodrie – July 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM



Summer Special Performers are paid for by Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library.

Summer Feeding Program – Children attending select story times at Terrebonne Parish Library branches will be given snack packs to enjoy with their activities. Dates will be announced soon. This program is brought to you by the Terrebonne Parish Library and Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook or website.