TPPL announces complete schedule of events and list of vendors for their September 2023 Comic Con

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library has released the full schedule of events and list of vendors for their upcoming Comic Con event in September of 2023!

Community members are invited to come out for two days of fun, free, comic con experiences on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. See the complete schedule of events below:

SATURDAY 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Comic Market & Artist Alley 1st & 2nd Floor 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The Art of Story Telling with Samantha Hallenus Join award-winning local artist Samantha Hallenus as she teaches the basics of storytelling. Samantha’s awards include Best Drama Screenplay and Short Screenplay with Short-Filmz. Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Bear & The Beard LIVE Podcast Hosts Robert Bethany AKA The Bear and Brian Hier AKA The Beard will host a live podcast episode where they talk all things nerdy and pop culture with the audience. D.E. Room, 2nd Floor 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Movie Screening – The Goonies A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Craft Room, 1st Floor 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Character Development with Artist Becca Hillburn Becca is a visual artist from Destrehan, LA who is passionate about comics for kids. Her work includes 7″ Kara and Lilliputian Living. Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Furry 101 with the Louisiana Furs Explore the start of fursuiting and how to get involved in the community at this panel hosted by members of the Louisiana Furs, a furry community of almost 20 years based in Louisiana. D.E. Room, 2nd Floor 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Cosplay 101 with Shelby Marie Shelby has been cosplaying for 8+ years and has traveled the country as a cosplay guest. She has won contests for her handmade costume. D.E. Room, 2nd Floor 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Movie Screening – Labyrinth Sixteen-year-old Sarah is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother, Toby, when the Goblin King, Jareth, grants her wish for him to be taken away. Craft Room, 1st Floor 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Actress Alicia Morton Panel Canceled 3:30 p.m. – 4;30 p.m. SFX Makeup with Taylor Janis Join makeup artist Taylor Janis as she shows how to create visual illusions that appear to be real on camera. Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor

SUNDAY 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Comic Market and Artist Alley 1st & Second Floor 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Star Wars Trivia May the Force be with you as you and your friends are quizzed with these easy and hard Star Wars trivia questions! Craft Room, 1st Floor 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. SFX Makeup with Taylor Janis Moved to Saturday 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 11 Things we love about Stranger Things This panel will cover all the things we love about the show Stranger Things including Steve’s amazing hair, Bob and Barb, the 80s, and more! Story Time Room, 1st Floor 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Terrebonne Comic Con Cosplay Contest and Showcase Contestants must register on Saturday, September 16. Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sweet Supernova Dance Group Experience idol culture in Louisiana with a dance performance by Sweet Supernova. Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Cosplay Awards and Recognition Winners of the Terrebonne Comic Con Cosplay Contest will be announced. Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook or website.