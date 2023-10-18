TPPL Main Library will close this weekend for Rougarou Fest

October 18, 2023
October 18, 2023

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library Main Branch will close for the Rougarou Fest this weekend.


All other TPPL branches will be open during regular hours. The Main Library schedule will be as follows:

  • Friday, October 20, 2023: Closing at 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 21, 2023: Closed
  • Sunday, October 22, 2023: Closed

Check out the official schedule and details for Houma’s award-winning Rougarou Fest here.  For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook or website.

