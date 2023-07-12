TPPL presents Multicultural Day

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library’s North Branch is excited to present Multicultural Day on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

“Multicultural Day is offered as part of the Summer Reading Program theme Reading Colors Your World, where readers can explore the world around them through books and reading,” explained Jessica Mouton, Public Relations Director for TPPL. “The point of the day is to encourage patrons of all ages to interact with other cultures, lifestyles and regions through their examples of clothing and artifacts.”

Multicultural Day will allow participants to explore heritages and traditions within different lifestyles, countries, and cultures, including the Philippines, Tanzania, Gypsy, United Houma Nations, Yemen, Palestine, and a special exhibit from the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum. “We would like to extend a special thank you to Margie Scoby for working with us to bring the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum to the library,” said Mouton.

Multicultural Day at the North Branch Library is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook or website.