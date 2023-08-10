TPPL to bring back Terrebonne Comic Con this September

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System has announced they are bringing back their Comic Con Event this September at the Main Library!

Community members are invited to come out for two days of fun, free, comic con experiences on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

As stated on their Facebook, “Come out and see cosplayers, shop nerdy vendors, and attend comic con panels and programs!” This event is free and open to the public. Check out the complete schedule and list of vendors here.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook or website.