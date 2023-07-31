TPPL to host End of Summer Sale

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library will host their End of Summer Book Sale the weekend of August 18, 2023 at the Main Library Branch.

Volunteers from The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library have been working to process donations in preparation for the event! Come out and shop thousands of gently-used and like-new books for adults and kids, as well as audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and more for $5 a bag.

The End of Summer Sale dates and times are as follows:

Friday, August 18, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

For more information about rhetoric Terrebonne Parish Public Library and the upcoming event, please visit their Facebook.