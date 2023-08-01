TPPL to host first-ever “Safe and Sound Saturday”

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library will host their first-ever Safe and Sound Saturday on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Main Library.

Safety leaders from around the community will gather to talk about the best ways to stay safe in your neighborhood, on the go, or in the water.

Participants will be able to check out the local fire department and tour the inside of their truck, get a car seat inspection from a car seat installation specialist, grab some resources about water safety, and talk to local police officers and deputies about the best ways to stay safe. Don’t miss this great opportunity– having this information could make a life-saving difference.

The upcoming Safe and Sound Saturday is completely free and open to the public. For more information about this event or the Terrebonne Parish Public Library System, please visit their Facebook.