TPPL to host Veterans Resource Program

LDWF Accepting Applications for 2023-24 White Lake WCA Youth, Marsh and Rice Field Waterfowl Lottery Hunts
August 21, 2023
Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 Nicholls students in a drunk driving accident
August 21, 2023

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library will host their Veterans Resource Program on August 23rd, 2023 beginning from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at their Main Library Branch.


All local veterans and their families are invited to come out and visit the informational booths that will be set up at the library. Representatives will be available to answer questions on housing, medical, benefits, and more. This event is free and open to the public, and all veterans and their families are welcome to attend to have their questions answered and receive assistance!

For more information or specific questions regarding the event, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Public Library at (985) 876-5861, and stay tuned via their Facebook or website.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 21, 2023

Anela’s Yoga & Wellness Center in Houma to host first-ever indoor vendor market

Read more