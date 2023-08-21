TPPL to host Veterans Resource Program

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library will host their Veterans Resource Program on August 23rd, 2023 beginning from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at their Main Library Branch.

All local veterans and their families are invited to come out and visit the informational booths that will be set up at the library. Representatives will be available to answer questions on housing, medical, benefits, and more. This event is free and open to the public, and all veterans and their families are welcome to attend to have their questions answered and receive assistance!

For more information or specific questions regarding the event, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Public Library at (985) 876-5861, and stay tuned via their Facebook or website.