TPPL to screen documentary “The Precipice,” which documents the struggles of the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe

Community members are invited to come out to the Terrebonne Parish Main Library this Thursday, February 22, 2024 for a screening of the documentary film, The Precipice.

The Precipice is a documentary, produced by Louisiana Public Broadcasting/PBS and funded by the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, tells a moving story and documents the struggles of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe.

“The Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe is a community literally on the precipice as they fight to save their home and maintain their culture and language. Yet two immense forces remain obstacles to a sustainable future: federal recognition, and climate change,” reads an official summary of the film. “LPB has been immersed in this small tribal community for the past two years, and through this exploration, The Precipice identifies the challenges they face and the battles they are beginning to win. The fight is far from over, but optimism is on the horizon.”

The Pointe-au-Chien largely inhabit the southern part of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes along Bayou Pointe-au-Chien, and have approximately 800 members. The tribe is also currently facing one of the greatest land loss crises in the country, and “Are at a crossroads of unprecedented change to the natural environment and adaptation to maintain our unique tribal cultural heritage,” as stated on their website. Read more about the Pointe-au-Chien here.

The documentary The Precipice has garnered significant recognition and accolades already, including a recently Emmy award for Best Topical Documentary and a nomination for Best Film Score. The film was additionally honored as the Documentary of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities in January.

See the trailer for The Precipice here, and be sure to come out to the Terrebonne Parish Main Library this week for a screening of this important documentary.