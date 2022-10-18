TPSD celebrates Unity Day

Block steps down as Governor Edwards’ Executive CounselOctober 18, 2022
Terrebonne Parish School Board asks that students and faculty wear orange on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in honor of Unity Day. Wearing orange shows support and sends a visible message against bullying.
TPSB has approved that students and faculty can wear an orange shirt with uniform pants in honor of the special day. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, “Wear and share orange to show unity for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion, and to send a visible message that no child should ever experience bullying.” Visit the National Bullying Prevention Center online
for more information.