TPSO reminds Irish Italian Parade-goers of route

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the upcoming Irish Italian Parade, that will take place on the westside of Houma on March 19, 2023, starting at 12:30. In comparison to the typical westside route for Mardi Gras parades, the Irish Italian parade will begin at Westside Blvd and La 24 Park Ave, and ending at Town Hall on Barrow Street.

Sheriff Soignet would like to remind the public that all applicable laws and rules will be enforced during the event, and parade-goers are asked to familiarize yourself with the rules and tips that can keep the parade atmosphere safe and enjoyable for everyone.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stands ready to protect our parish, residents, and visitors to ensure and safe and prosperous celebration for all. We look forward to seeing everyone on the route!