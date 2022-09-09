TPSO to host upcoming Public Safety Expo

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the upcoming Terrebonne Parish Safety Expo and Kickoff to Night Out Against Crime event, which will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, located at 346 Civic Center Blvd, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and will feature many different agencies from around our parish.

The event was created as a way to foster positive relationships with the youth and residents of our parish and will feature displays from our public safety partners such as law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services, and many others. The community will have an opportunity to meet and interact with public safety personnel as well as view equipment, emergency vehicles, and tools that are used to by various agencies to serve and protect the residents of Terrebonne Parish such as, mobile command, helicopters, bear cat armored vehicle, fire trucks, ambulances, boats, motorcycles, sky lift and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy activities and handouts, meet many Neighborhood and Community Watch Program members, and participate in a child safety seat check from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. In addition, those in attendance can engage in family photo opportunities, and enjoy free food and drinks such as, hot dogs, chili, popcorn, snowballs, and more.

Mark the date and time in your calendar and bring your family and friends out for a fun filled day of adventure, excitement, laughs, and community involvement for all! TPSO hopes to see everyone there.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to extend a special thank you to their Community Partners for making this event possible.