Transform your resume at TPL Resume Workshop

Resumes are used to showcase your strongest skills, accomplishments, experience, expertise, and qualifications. Having an excellent resume has the power to open the doors to countless opportunities, the Terrebonne Parish Library wants to help job seekers perfect their resume with ease.

TPL invites you to transform your resume at its Resume Workshop on Thursday, September 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its North Branch location. Participants will gain insightful knowledge on application guidelines, interview tips, and resume writing. TPL will host additional workshops on the following dates:

Monday, September 22

Tuesday, September 27

Monday, September 29

Registration for the workshop is required and can be completed by emailing mbeauty@mytpl.org.