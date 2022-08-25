Transform your resume at TPL Resume Workshop

Nicholls State University to host Chlorine Disinfection Seminar
August 25, 2022
Creole Classic Festival set for September
August 25, 2022

Resumes are used to showcase your strongest skills, accomplishments, experience, expertise, and qualifications. Having an excellent resume has the power to open the doors to countless opportunities, the Terrebonne Parish Library wants to help job seekers perfect their resume with ease.



TPL invites you to transform your resume at its Resume Workshop on Thursday, September 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its North Branch location. Participants will gain insightful knowledge on application guidelines, interview tips, and resume writing. TPL will host additional workshops on the following dates:

  • Monday, September 22
  • Tuesday, September 27
  • Monday, September 29

Registration for the workshop is required and can be completed by emailing mbeauty@mytpl.org.

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

August 25, 2022

Creole Classic Festival set for September

Read more