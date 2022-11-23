Terrebonne General Health System | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invite you to join them on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. for the Tree for Life ceremony at the Cancer Center. This event unites cancer survivors, families and caregivers for a special evening to remember and honor those who have been affected by cancer.

With a gift of $25 or more, supporters may purchase an ornament as a tribute to a loved one. If you plan to be present to hang your ornament on the tree, check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Cancer Center 2nd Floor Events Room. The tree will be on display in the Cancer Center throughout the holiday season. Tribute ornaments may be purchased at marybird.org/treeforlife.

All proceeds support life-changing cancer services, such as nutritional support and patient navigation. Thank you for helping us deliver on our mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer this holiday season!

If you have any questions, please call Layne Bordelon at 985-873-4635.