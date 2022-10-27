It’s Halloween weekend and there’s something for everyone! Here’s what to do this weekend in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area:

French Food Festival | Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30 | 307 E 5th St., Larose Enjoy an incredible array of local specialty dishes unique to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and influenced by French/Cajun cuisine. Catch a true Cajun vibe with live music, dancing, and entertainment all weekend long!

Monsters on Main | Friday, October 28 | Downtown Thibodaux | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bring your little ghosts & ghouls to Downtown Thibodaux for a fun (& free!) evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses!

Family Fun Fest | Friday, October 28 | TFA Church, 150 LA-3185, Thibodaux | 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. You’re invited to a family fun event that welcomes all ages! There will be food, games, jumpers, a pumpkin painting contest, a $100 giveaway, and more!

4th Annual Pastalaya on the Bayou Cook-Off | Saturday, October 29 | Downtown Houma Courthouse | 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Come out for a pastalaya cook-off, Halloween Costume Contest, pumpkin carving contest, live music, 50/50 raffle, silent and live auction, and more!

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival | Saturday, October 29 | Downtown Houma | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Come out to join the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation at its 3rd annual Howl-O-Week Dog Parade and Festival! The event will be a fundraiser for the club that will have various dog-related vendors providing tops on grooming, pet care, and fun activities for pet parents and their floofs! The event starts with an adorable parade which is followed by an awards ceremony for best dog costume, best owner/pet look-alike costume, obedience, howling contest, largest/smallest dog, cutest puppy/dog, and the ugliest dog!

Boo on the Bayou Trunk or Treat | Saturday, October 29 | Dumas Auditorium, 301 West Tunnel Blvd., Houma | 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. This family-friendly event is hosted by We Inspire LA and has had the support of various community businesses and organizations! Come celebrate Halloween with a haunted house, food, games, music, and more!

Acadia Music Fest | Saturday, October 29 | Acadia Plantation, Thibodaux | Noon – 11:30 p.m. The Acadia Music Fest is back! It’s open for all ages with music throughout the day from local, national, and international artists. The fest also includes art, food, and kid’s activities.

