Trouble in Paradise Comedy Tour makes a stop in Houma!

By Noah Lirette and Isaac Kozell

Join Bayou Terrebonne Distillers for Eddie Pepitone’s Houma stop in the Trouble in Paradise Comedy Tour!

Hosted by Isaac Kozell, the Comedy Tour features “The Bitter Buddha” Eddie Pepitone with special guest JT Habersaat and featuring Marcus Bond! Show may contain explicit content. Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door! Come early to secure a seat. (Advance tickets can be bought at https://btdcomedyeddiepepitone.eventbrite.com.)

Eddie Pepitone is a force of nature on stage, switching between social rage and self-doubt. His shows are an energetic combo of calm and chaos, blue-collar angst and sardonic enlightenment. Fans will recognize Eddie from appearances on such programs as ‘Rick and Morty’, Bob’s Burgers’, ‘Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell’ and many more, with Pepitone’s 2020 special ‘For The Masses’ earning ‘best comedy special of the year’ by the New York Times. Eddie has been seen on ‘Conan’, HBO, Comedy Central, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, ‘Reno 911’, and countless others, and his Netflix special ‘In Ruins’ remains a critical and fan favorite. Few comedians working today channel the power of the rant better than Eddie Pepitone, aka ‘The Bitter Buddha’.

JT Habersaat, deemed the ‘Godfather of Punk Rock Comedy’ by ‘Chicago Now,’ has been called ‘Austin, Texas’ Favorite Standup Wild Man’ by the Austin Chronicle, where he has appeared on the cover. Recently named one of the Interrobang’s ‘Next Big Thing Comics’, JT’s latest one-hour special for 800 Pound Gorilla Records / Warner Music Group ‘Swamp Beast’ hit #1 on the comedy charts upon its 2022 debut. JT has appeared on Comedy Central, in Troma Films, and numerous times as a guest on the Doug Stanhope Podcast. JT also curates the annual Altercation Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas, recently deemed ‘one of the best festivals in the world’ by Vulture.com / New York Magazine. JT has three additional comedy releases available on the Grammy-winning imprint Stand Up! Records.

Our host, Isaac Kozell is a New Orleans based, nationally touring comedian and writer for Splitside. He produces and hosts several comedy shows in the Nola area! Bonus: He’s bringing along Marcus Bond, a master in his own right of comedy out of New Orleans and a fan favorite for Comedy on the Bayou!

So tell your mom and dem then come ready to laugh. It’s Comedy Night @ the Distillery!