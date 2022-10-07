Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!

Songwriter Sessions will be performing on October 8th with Spilt Liquor Productions! Happening next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park with the fountain in Downtown Houma, this outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent. Bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. Drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. In addition to a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists with their art as well. If you’d like to showcase your artwork, please email director@bayouarts.com.