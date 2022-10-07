Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!

LWFC intends to increase catch size, decrease daily bag limit of speckled troutOctober 6, 2022
No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!
- Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
- St. Ann’s Pumpkin Patch | All October | Open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. | 4355 LA-24, Bourg Go out to St. Anne’s to enjoy games and activities for all ages including putt-putt golf, bowling, pumpkin toss, hay ride, and more! Many sizes and varieties of pumpkins to choose from. For more info, contact Cindy Doiron at 985.860.9963 or email events@stannbourg.org.
- Clean up Bayou Terrebonne | Saturday, October 8 | 8:00 a.m. – Noon | 7921 Main Street It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
- Bayou Walk to End Alzheimer’s | Saturday, October 8 | 8:30 a.m. | Peltier Park, Thibodaux Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and, ultimately, a cure. Visit act.alz.org/bayou for more information.
- Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show & Marketplace | Saturday, October 8 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Craftin’ Cajuns is held inside the Barry P. Bonvillain (Houma-Terrebonne) Civic Center and features over 200 vendor booths. Doors open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Free admission and free parking!
- Trunk or Treat | Saturday, October 8 | 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.| Shredskiz Food Truck, 985 Food Park, 302 Trinity Lane, Gray Enjoy a family-friendly event with food trucks, goodie bags, DJ entertainment, a Halloween egg hunt, and more!
- Spook Fest | Saturday, October 8 | 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Courthouse Square, Downtown Houma The Bayou Region Reentry Team presents this family event for our community! Enjoy a cook-off, face painting, and a costume contest! This event also serves as a Second Chance Resource Expo.
- Jeep or Treat | Saturday, October 8 | 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Chick-fil-A at Nicholls State Come Trick-or-Treat from the back of decorated Jeeps! Wear your costume and enjoy music, face painting, a photo booth, a visit from the CFA cow, and more! Kids 12 and under eat FREE with a purchase of an adult meal! The kid’s meal consists of 6 ct. nugget, small fry, and a drink!
- Luminate Houma | Saturday, October 8 | 5:30 p.m. | Memorial Park, Downtown Houma Songwriter Sessions will be performing on October 8th with Spilt Liquor Productions! Happening next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park with the fountain in Downtown Houma, this outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent. Bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. Drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. In addition to a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists with their art as well. If you’d like to showcase your artwork, please email director@bayouarts.com.