Tune in for the State Rep. Dist. 53/Terrebonne Parish President Candidate Forum tomorrow night

Mark your calendars! With the election less than one month away, the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host Back-To-Back Candidate Forums tomorrow, September 19, 2023.

The forum for State Representative District 53 will take place from 5:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Candidates for this position are Jessica Domangue, Dirk Guidry, and Willis Trosclair, Jr. Directly afterwards, the forum for Terrebonne Parish President will begin at 6:00 p.m. Candidates for this position are Jason Bergeron, Connie Bourg, Roy Chauvin, Christa Duplantis, Darrin Guidry, Michael Paul Larussa, and Aronda Smith.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, so please register here if you are interested in attending in-person. HTV10 will be broadcasting the event for those unable to attend. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Facebook or website.