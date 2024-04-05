Twin Fest Louisiana Q+A with organizer Sherry Wilmore

With less than 24 hours until Houma’s groundbreaking new festival, Twin Fest Louisiana, organizer Sherry Wilmore answered some questions and shared her excitement for the upcoming event!

Twin Fest Louisiana is the state’s first festival honoring twins, multiples and those who love them! The FREE festival will occur on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma. The festival is organized and hosted by Sherry and Cherry Wilmore, Everybody’s Favorite Twins, with funds going to help support children in the foster care system.

The festival will feature live music from the MLK Youth Choir, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, and Godj Twin & Soul Revival. There will also be local vendors showcasing delicious food, a Kids’ Zone with a train ride, petting zoo, horseback rides, story time, arts and crafts, and baby gators Coco and Beb! But that’s not all the fun– come enjoy twin-tastic contests and games, such as the Twins Two Step with the True Orleans Second Line Band, Yin Yang Yoga, the Stole Ya Face Contest, the Bring It Back to Sadies Contest, the Doppelganger Contest, the Irish Twins Contests, Twins/Multiples Contest, and more. See guidelines and rules for these contests on their Facebook.

QUESTION + ANSWER WITH SHERRY WILMORE

The Houma Times: Who is Twin Fest Louisiana for?

Sherry: Twin Fest Louisiana is for twins, multiples, and the people who love them. We want to make sure to cover everyone, and include not just twins, but triplets, quadruplets, and more, as well as their families and friends.

The Houma Times: As one of the organizers, what are you personally looking most forward to about Twin Fest Louisiana?

Sherry: I am looking most forward to seeing this very unique festival come to life for the Houma area. I am hoping to see a lot of twins and multiples dressed alike for the festivities, and the sense of community this day will build. I’m also personally excited to watch the Twin Two Step with the Second Line Band! My sister Cherry is excited to watch all the contests and see who will win. We both can’t wait!

The Houma Times: What has been the most challenging part of creating this first-time festival in Louisiana?

Sherry: I would say the most challenging part is just the amount of work it takes to organize a festival of this size– you have to learn a lot about who to contact and work with to make it happen. I will say that partners like Explore Houma have been a tremendous help in guiding us through this process, especially with all the little things you don’t think about. Anne Picou with Houma Main Street has also been instrumental in helping us work out the necessary permits, and other friends like Jonathan Foret, organizer of the Rougarou Fest, helped answer all our questions. Most importantly, I want to thank our marvelous Twin Fest Board and community for meeting with us every week and putting in the time to bring this festival to life. We wouldn’t be having Twin Fest Louisiana without all this help!

The Houma Times: What will the funds raised from Twin Fest Louisiana be used for?

Sherry: Twin Fest Louisiana is not just a festival, but a festival with a cause–to help raise funds for our non-profit CHeriSH Foundation, which helps children in the foster care system. Cherry and I were foster care children, so we understand what that life is like, and we want to do what we can to help the community. Twin Fest will also have two non-profits present on the day who will benefit from funds raised, which is Success with Strength and Knowledge (SSK), and the Elleanor Claire Foundation. We love that Twin Fest Louisiana will help raise money for these good causes.

The Houma Times: Last but not least– what is the BEST thing about being a twin?

Sherry: The best thing about being a twin is waking up every day and seeing someone who looks exactly like you! Even if you and your twin aren’t identical, the feeling of knowing you have a built-in best friend and partner in life is so special. It’s definitely not something we take for granted!

For more information about Twin Fest Louisiana, check out their Facebook page or festival website.