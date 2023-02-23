Two organizations team up for a day of fun on the bayou!

On March 11, 2023, Friends of Bayou Lafourche (FOBL) and Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary (BTNEP) will collaborate to host a joint celebration: FOBL’s St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou and BTNEP’s Paddle Bayou Lafourche in Downtown Thibodaux, an all-day, outdoor celebration for all to enjoy!

FOBL’s St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou will include live entertainment, free food with a $15 cover, and drinks. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m., and participants can enjoy DJ music and kid’s activities until 4:00 p.m. Cardboard and duct tape boat races on the Bayou will begin at 1:00 p.m., which are free to all participants . Beginning shortly after at 2:00 p.m., there will be live music for the crowd from the Louisiana-based Dustin Guedry Band. The party will continue on until 5:00 p.m.

BTNEP’s Paddle Bayou Lafourche will take place the same morning, with participants paddling 8-13 miles up Bayou Lafourche and finishing to join the festivities at St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou. You must register to participate in this event.

Participants can learn more about St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou and register for Paddle Bayou Lafourche by visiting https://bayoulafourche.org/st-patricks-day-on-the-bayou/.