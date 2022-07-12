Two upcoming job fairs to feature open positions at Bollinger Shipyards

Bollinger Shipyards, in partnership with the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission will host two upcoming job fairs. The first job fair will take place on Friday, July 22, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Larose Civic Center, located at 307 E 5th Street. The second job far will take place on Tuesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., in Nicholls State University’s Student Union.

The LWC Mobile Center will be available at the job fairs, providing career resources for those seeking employment. The event will feature parish leaders, including Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove, Home-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, and Bollinger Shipyards LLC.

The company is currently hiring for the following positions:

indoor fabrication,

hydraulic tech/mechanic

maintenance mechanic

pipe fitter

scheduler

outside machinists

For more information visit the job fair online or contact Kaitlin Dobney at 985-532-7709.