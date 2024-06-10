United Houma Nation Powwow to return after 5 years

HOUMA, La. — The United Houma Nation (“UHN”) Powwow is returning this summer after a five-year hiatus. The 12th Annual “Celebrating Abilities” Disabilities Awareness Powwow is set for June 15-16, 2024 – Father’s Day weekend – inside the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. The grand entries take place at noon and at 7:00 PM on Saturday, June 15 and at noon on Sunday, June 16, 2024. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 10:00 AM.

The “Celebrating Abilities” Powwow honors individuals with disabilities for the talents and abilities they contribute to our community, and according to the organizers, the powwow circle is the perfect place to embrace the inclusion of individuals with disabilities into all aspects of the community.

“The circle is sacred among our people and within a circle, no one is above anyone else – we are all equal,” states Lanor Curole, Program Director for the UHN Vocational Rehabilitation Program.

The head staff leading the event have all been carefully chosen and are excited and honored to take part in this celebration, and they are as follows:

Head Man – BC Daugherty (Cherokee)

BC Daugherty (Cherokee) Head Lady – Brianna Printup (Tuscarora)

Brianna Printup (Tuscarora) EMCEE – Rob Daughterty (Cherokee)

Rob Daughterty (Cherokee) Head Singer – Daniel Dean

Daniel Dean Arena Director – Laray Guerrero (Haliwa-Saponi)

In addition to the powwow festivities, the United Houma Nation will hold a swearing in ceremony for its new Tribal Council members on Saturday, June 15, 2024. A Father’s Day Special will be presented on Sunday, June 16, 2024. All activities will be held indoors, and concessions and traditional dishes will be available for purchase. Drugs and alcohol are not permitted on powwow grounds.

The United Houma Nation Vocational Rehabilitation Services is a federally funded program by the Department of Education charged with providing comprehensive employment services to United Houma Nation tribal members with disabilities. The mission of the program is to assist eligible tribal citizens with obtaining or maintaining gainful employment for greater self-sufficiency and independence. For more information, call (985) 223-3093.