United Houma Nation returns to Jazz Fest with Food Dishes, Craft Demos, Music and Language Immersion

The United Houma Nation returns to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (“Jazz Fest”) this spring, bringing back more traditional dishes, and several traditional artists demonstrating their crafts in the Fest’s Native American Village, Folklife Village and on the Food Heritage Stage. Jazz Fest takes place April 28 – May 7, 2023.

The United Houma Nation food booth, located in the Native American Village both weekends, will once again serve up Fry Bread and the fan favorite Strawberry Sweet Potato Fry Bread Blossoms, which were introduced at last year’s festival. They’re also bringing back Maque Choux, an Indigenous corn dish, and Indian Tacos to its menu.

WEEKEND 1

Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson will demonstrate her Three Sisters dish, a traditional Indigenous dish made with corn, beans and squash, on the Food Heritage Stage on Saturday, April 29 at 11:30am. Ivy Billiot and Douglas Fazzio will demonstrate wood carving, and Grayhawk Perkins will do storytelling in the Kids Tent on Friday, April 28. New this year: the Houma Language Project team will provide lessons in Uma, the traditional Houma language. This volunteer team has been working together to rebuild the Houma language for more than a decade.

WEEKEND 2

Chief Chaisson will also demonstrate half-hitch coil palmetto basket weaving. Janie Luster will also demonstrate basket weaving and make garfish scale jewelry. Roy Parfait and John Parfait will demonstrate wood carving. Tammy Greer will demonstrate native plant uses. Grayhawk Perkins and his band will perform on the Lagniappe Stage May 5 at 11:30 am.

LIST OF HOUMA ARTISTS AND THEIR LOCATIONS AT JAZZ FEST

WEEKEND 1

Lora Ann Chaisson, Three Sisters dish; Grandstand/Food Heritage Stage; Sat., April 29, 11:30am

Ivy Billiot, Woodcarving; Native American Village, Tent A

Douglas Fazzio, Woodcarving and Miniature Boats; Native American Village, Tent A

Grayhawk Perkins, Storytelling, Kids Tent

Houma Language Project, Language Revitalization & Immersion Lessons; Native American Village, Tent A

WEEKEND 2

Lora Ann Chaisson, Houma Half-Hitched Palmetto Basket Weaving; Native American Village, Tent A

Janie Luster, Basket Weaving and Garfish Scale Jewelry; Native American Village, Tent A

Roy Parfait, Woodcarving; Native American Village, Tent A

John Parfait, Woodcarving; Folklife Village, Tent B – Made by Hand: Crafts of Everyday Lives in Louisiana

Tammy Greer, Yakni Achukuma: Native Plant Uses; Folklife Village, Tent C – Cultural Traditions: Memorial Culture & Wellness Traditions

The Grayhawk Perkins Band, Lagniappe Stage, Friday, May 5, 11:30am

ABOUT THE UNITED HOUMA NATION

The United Houma Nation (UHN) is the largest Tribe in the State of Louisiana, with the majority of our 19,000 tribal citizens residing along the coastal bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The UHN’s six-parish service area encompasses coastal Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes. Our mission is to preserve our tribal heritage and to educate the community about our history. For more information on the United Houma Nation, visit www.unitedhoumanation.org.