United Houma Nation to host drive-thru Food and Supplies Distribution

United Houma Nation Press Release: In preparation of hurricane season, the United Houma Nation (UHN) is hosting a drive-thru Food and Supplies Distribution event for more than 600 tribal families on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Tribal Headquarters located at 400 Monarch Drive in Houma.

United Houma Nation Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson, tribal office staff, and a team of volunteers from the Laissez Boys of New Orleans, Team Rubicon and the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana will be present to distribute boxes of goods to the families.

The United Houma Nation has received generous donations of food and supplies to distribute to all of its tribal households at this event. Families will receive proteins such as pork and beef donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in New Orleans, COVID-19 test kits donated by The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, and hurricane preparedness kits donated by Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. Feeding America and Second Harvest Food Bank facilitated the protein donations.

Miss Universe 2022 Harnaaz Sandhu and Proctor & Gamble donated feminine products to the United Houma Nation at this year’s Miss Universe Pageant, which was held in New Orleans.

ABOUT THE UNITED HOUMA NATION

The United Houma Nation (UHN) is the largest Tribe in the State of Louisiana, with the majority of our 19,000 tribal citizens residing along the coastal bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The UHN’s six-parish service area encompasses coastal Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes. Our mission is to preserve our tribal heritage and to educate the community about our history. For more information on the United Houma Nation, click here.