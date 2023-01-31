United Way for South La to host eighth annual Souper Bowl Cook-Off

On Saturday, February 4, United Way for South Louisiana is hosting the Souper Bowl: A Soup, Gumbo, and Chili Cook-Off for a good cause. “This is our eighth year doing this event,” said United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos. “My brother Manuel loved people, he loved cooking, and he wanted to come up with a way to combine both of those for our cause. So the Souper Bowl was born.”

Merlos described the importance of hosting events that support community services. “One hundred percent of our profits from the events are poured right back into the agencies we support, like Meals on Wheels, the Haven, and more,” said Merlos. “These agencies provide services that are essential to lots of people in the community and even save lives. We believe everyone deserves access to these services– last year we raised 150K for our cause!” The agencies partnered with United Way are scheduled to attend the event, and will be setting up booths to sell baked goods and give out more information on their work.

“This is just a fun family event for everyone to enjoy,” said Merlos. The Souper Bowl is currently set to have 21 teams compete in the cook-off for first, second, and third place, as well as a Fan Favorite prize. “Our teams can cook soup, gumbo, or chili, so we always have a good variety of really great food.” Local band Pot 2 La will also be providing live music at the event.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the Cannata’s parking lot, located at 6307 West Park Avenue in Houma. Admission fee is $5 to enter for an all-you-can-eat experience, and children under six get in for free. “Our programs are more vital now than ever,” said Merlos. “Come out for a day of fun and support our cause!” For more information about the Souper Bowl, call (985) 879-2461.