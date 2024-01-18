United Way for South Louisiana to host 10th Annual Souper Bowl Cook Off this February

From the United Way for South Louisiana – The United Way for South Louisiana will host its 10th Annual Souper Bowl Cook Off event on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Cannata’s parking lot in Houma. Teams will be competing for the unique trophies fashioned after the Lombardy trophy with soups, gumbos, and chilies!

Those who attend will be able to vote for fan favorite, and there will also be various raffles as teams compete for the Manuel Merlos Philanthropy Award. Participants can also enjoy live music and the chance to meet some of our member agencies and learn what services they are providing in the community. Souper Bowl is important because it’s not only a great time, but 100% of the money raised will go to the United Way Member agencies that are providing vital services in our four-parish area: Programs like the Haven and Chez Hope who give survivors of domestic violence and their children a new start, St. Vincent DePaul Pharmacy that provides life-saving medications for those who can’t afford it, and Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center and Cancer Association of Louisiana that provides for cancer patients who are in need of nutritional supplements and other items as they wage their fight. These are just a few examples of how United Way funds are invested in our community. We are also still working to get families hard hit by Hurricane Ida back into safe and livable homes through our long-term recovery efforts.

This event is also close to United Way Executive Director, Alina Merlos’ heart because her brother, Manuel Merlos, helped start the Souper Bowl event and served as the chair of the committee until he passed away. “This was something important to Manuel,” said Merlos, “Because of the good it did in our area through the agencies that work so hard to give a hand up to so many. His legacy with United Way started over thirty years ago and he served on numerous committees, so the team that raises the most money through raffles will win the Manuel Merlos Philanthropy Award. This is also so vital to the agencies we fund and the services they provide. Our main sponsor LOOP LLC was there from the beginning because as a company they understand along with all the participants and sponsors how important it is to help those in need. It’s a bonus we can all have a great time while doing so much good.”

Come out this February and try all the great food the teams cook up, enjoy the live music, and vote for your favorite dish. It’s a good time for a great cause!