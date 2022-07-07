Unwind from the week at Energy Work Session

If you’re looking to wind down from the week with a relaxing activity while educating yourself, you’re in luck! Certified Reiki Master Misty Rhodes will host an Energy Work Session this Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, at the Maison Bleu Salon and Spa. Led by Rhodes, a certified reiki master and RMT, the session will focus on Reiki, a Japanese technique that promotes healing, stress reduction, and relaxation. Participants will receive a manual with information about the course, discuss how to clear blockages, and learn self-healing techniques.

Rhodes explained how Reiki is performed and the impact it has on your mental and physical health. “It is administered by “laying on hands“ and is based on the idea that an unseen “life force energy“ flows through us and is what causes us to be alive. If one’s “life force energy“ is low, then we are more likely to get sick or feel stressed, and if it is high, we are more capable of being happy and healthy,” said Rhodes. “You don’t need any prior training to take a level one class. During the teaching phase of level one, you’ll learn about Reiki.”

The course is open to the public. Upon completion, participants will receive a Reiki Level 1 Certification. To purchase tickets and find out more about the event click here.