Upcoming Back-to-School Supply Drives in Terrebonne & Lafourche

As the end of summer approaches, students and educators begin to prepare for the start of a new school year. The anticipation of reuniting with friends, meeting new teachers, and diving into new subjects creates excitement. However, school supplies can be a significant financial burden for many families. With that in mind, our communities have come together to organize school supply drives, gathering essential items to ensure every student has the tools they need to succeed. These drives provide much-needed resources and foster a sense of unity and support within the local community.

Here are some upcoming back-to-school supply drives:

Wednesday, July 24 | 9 AM—2 PM | Bayou Lafourche Band of Biloxi-Chitmachas, Lockport Media Center (Indian Education Building located on the Lockport lower side parking lot): Students in grades K-12 who are enrolled in the Lafourche Parish Indian Education Program may receive a supply pack.

Saturday, July 27 | 3—5 PM | Place of Peace Ministries, 824 St. Louis Street, Raceland. Start the year off right with a back-to-school giveaway. The Place of Peace Ministries giveaway includes snowballs, fun jumps, encouraging speakers, and more. The outreach is giving away backpacks filled explicitly with lists obtained from schools for each grade.

Wednesday, July 31 | 8 AM – 10 AM | Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd., Dulac This supply drive will include a free drive-through with backpacks filled with school supplies. Please note that the child must be present to receive a school bag. For more information, call (985) 257-1099 or email info@dulaccommunitycenter.org.

Wednesday, July 31 | 2 – 4 PM |Jones Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma. The Back to School Bash will include a free school supply bazaar, games, food, and music!

Saturday, August 3 | 11 AM – 2 PM | Coco Marina, 106 Pier 56 Ct, Chauvin 100 school bags with supplies will be given to local kids in Terrebonne Parish! Each child will receive one backpack with supplies & a ticket for a free snowball provided by Mr.Jimmy in his snowball truck! The child must be present, and proof of enrollment in Terrebonne Parish must be presented (for example, school ID and report card). Also, the splash pad and pool will be open (bring swimsuits and towels). Snowball truck will be present to serve the public from 11 AM to 2 PM. Contact Jinie@cocomarina.com for any additional information.

Saturday, August 3 | 12 – 3 PM | ThaLab Elite, 237 Capital Blvd., Houma. This event includes free school supplies, food, snowballs, and more! For questions or donations, contact (985) 790-4376 or (985) 381-4867

Saturday, August 10 | 9-11 AM | Bell Baptist Church, 2614 Hwy. 1, Raceland The school supply event is to assist students of all ages. They are distributing a variety of supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

Let us know if you have a back-to-school event coming up! heidi@rushing-media.com