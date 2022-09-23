Upcoming Small Business Forum to discuss local tax reform

Lafourche Parish Government announced a Small Business Forum in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, the Small Business Development Center, and the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce. The forum will take place on Wednesday, October 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Larose Civic Center, located at 307 E 5th Street.

The Small Business Forum will include a discussion on local tax reform. The event is free and open to the public. To register for the forum contact the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce at 985-693-6700. The Louisiana Economic Department has an extensive partnerships with local organizations dedicated to helping businesses thrive. To find more resources available through LED visit them online.