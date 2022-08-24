Upcoming Social Security and Income Planning Workshop hosted at Fletcher

The Society of Financial Awareness will host a Social Security and Income Planning Workshop on Tuesday, August 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The workshop will be held at Fletcher Technical Community College, discussing the following topics:

How did new Social Security Laws affect retirement strategy?

Is “File and Suspend” really gone?

What happens if your spouse is still working?

How to maximize your Social Security benefits?

How can you reduce taxes on Social Security?

“This educational workshop will provide guests with much needed information to help you understand how Social Security works. After this class, you will be able to make informed decisions about Social Security snd understand how the elections you make will affect your monthly benefits,” reads a statement from the Society of Financial Awareness.

In addition, the seminar will cover bonus topics including, how to potentially reduce taxation on your Social Security after you start receiving your benefits, how to potentially maximize the value of your IRA, 401 (k), TSP or pension plan, and much more. The seminar is free and open to the public. Registration for the event can be completed online.