Upside Downs to host 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash and 5k

Local non-profit Upside Downs is hosting their annual 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash on Saturday, March 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum in Thibodaux. Come out for their 5k run/walk and stay for a fun afternoon of activities– all for a good cause!

“We are so overwhelmed and excited by the positive response to this 3.21 Dash,” said Upside Downs Executive Director Michelle Dugas. “We are expecting over 1,400 people to be in attendance in support of our organization.” The 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash includes a 5k walk/run open to the public and an 0.11 mile dash for individuals with Down syndrome. When the length of the two events are added together, they make 3.21– this is representative of having 3 copies of the 21st chromosome, the genetic combination that results in Down syndrome.

Following the 5k and 0.11 dash, Upside Downs will be hosting an afterparty at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum for everyone to enjoy. “We will have food, beverages, live entertainment, a jambalaya cook-off, free life-vests, activities, games, and more,” said Dugas. “It will be lots of fun and there will be something for everyone!”

Those interested in participating in the 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash and 5k may register the day of the event at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum before 9:00 a.m. Registration for the 5k is $30 (all inclusive), registration for the 0.11 Dash is $25 (all inclusive), and general admission for the after party only is $20. Those participating in the Dash or 5k do not need to pay for separate admission to the after party. All proceeds go to non-profit Upside Downs to help children with Down syndrome.