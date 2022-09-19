Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families

The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.

The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana is hosting outreach events on the following dates:

Low income tribal elders (55 and older) Monday, Sept.19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Low-income tribal members Wednesday, Sept.21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept.22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Tribal members must provide the following documentation upon arrival:

Social Security Cards

Valid Driver’s License ID

Proof of All Income – Must be provided for everyone in the household receiving income.

Utility Bills – Electricity Bills within the last 30 days. Cannot be delinquent. Current bill cannot have credit. Bill must have a name and service location. (no P.O box)

Proof of Terrebonne Parish Residency – Current bill in your name (other than electric) if your ID or License does not have your current address.

Other- If applying for someone else, must have signed, dated a letter from the applicant that includes their phone number. You must have date of birth, race, sex, highest education level, and relation to head of household for everyone in the house.

Utility assistance will be limited by both maximum caps per service rendered, as well as funding availability, and time lapse between requests. Priority will be given to tribal elders. For additional information, contact the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana at (985) 851-5408. The office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana is located at 991 Grand Caillou Road, Building 3, Suite 100 in Houma.