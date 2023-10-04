Vandebilt Catholic High School Hope Buddy Organization Hosts “Treats at the Track” for Persons with Disabilities

Louisiana Department of Education Awarded $10 million to improve career opportunities for students with disabilitiesOctober 4, 2023
Houma, LA, October 3, 2023 – The HOPE Buddy Organization is set to host, once again, its Treats at the Track, a free public event for all persons with disabilities, and their families. This year’s event will be held on Monday, October 23 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the Vandebilt Catholic track. The event will offer a safe and accessible opportunity for all persons with disabilities to dress in costume, play games, listen to music, and meet other individuals in the community with special needs.
Gretta Jo Colongne ‘92, Director of the VCHS HOPE Program commented, “We are excited to host Treats at the Track again! It is a great opportunity for our Vandebilt HOPE Buddies, co-curricular clubs, and sports teams to build community and share in a night of fellowship. I am especially grateful to welcome several of our local businesses to our event this year. All prizes are allergy free, and we will even have samples from a gluten, dairy, and nut free bakery. Our Vandebilt Catholic family cannot wait to share in the Halloween excitement with our guests!”