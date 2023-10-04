Vandebilt Catholic High School Hope Buddy Organization Hosts “Treats at the Track” for Persons with Disabilities

Houma, LA, October 3, 2023 – The HOPE Buddy Organization is set to host, once again, its Treats at the Track, a free public event for all persons with disabilities, and their families. This year’s event will be held on Monday, October 23 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the Vandebilt Catholic track. The event will offer a safe and accessible opportunity for all persons with disabilities to dress in costume, play games, listen to music, and meet other individuals in the community with special needs.

The HOPE Buddy Organization at Vandebilt Catholic is a group of students who volunteer their time to be advocates for all persons with disabilities or differences. HOPE Buddies also aid and guide our HOPE students in daily classes and extracurricular activities.

Gretta Jo Colongne ‘92, Director of the VCHS HOPE Program commented, “We are excited to host Treats at the Track again! It is a great opportunity for our Vandebilt HOPE Buddies, co-curricular clubs, and sports teams to build community and share in a night of fellowship. I am especially grateful to welcome several of our local businesses to our event this year. All prizes are allergy free, and we will even have samples from a gluten, dairy, and nut free bakery. Our Vandebilt Catholic family cannot wait to share in the Halloween excitement with our guests!”

Vandebilt Catholic High School HOPE (Higher Options for People with Exceptionalities) Program offers developmentally delayed students a modified academic inclusion program designed to meet each student’s academic and spiritual needs and to prepare students for the transition to life after high school.