Vandebilt Catholic High School Terrier Club hosts “Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-Off”

The Vandebilt Catholic Terrier Club is set to host the “Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-Off” on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Vandebilt Catholic High School campus in Houma, LA from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Vandebilt Catholic Athletics.

The event will open to the public at 1:00 p.m. A $25 entry fee includes “all you can eat” crawfish and water/ soft drinks. There will also be tickets for bar items available for guests over 21. Crawfish will be served beginning at 2:00 p.m. Teams will be judged by both a panel of judges for Best Crawfish and spectators for People’s Choice. Entertainment will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Online ticket purchases are available for purchase here.

Limited spots are still available for team entries. There is a $300 registration fee per team, which includes 4 beer bands, 4 crawfish bands, and a team sign. Set up for teams begins at 11:00 a.m. For more information on team rules and entry, please email Walter Arnette at wgarnette@bellsouth.net.

Walter Arnette and Pat Flood, event coordinators for the VCHS Terrier Club, stated, “ We are excited to be able to host this event again to benefit Vandebilt Catholic Athletes. We enjoy seeing the community come together for a good cause. We appreciate all the parents, patrons, and the public for supporting this event. We want to provide the community with an event that has great food and good fun.”

For more information, please contact Katie Anderson, Director of Communications at kanderson@htdiocese.org or 985-580-1868.