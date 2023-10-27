Vandebilt Catholic Key Club Hosts Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The Vandebilt Catholic Key Club is set to host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 10 in the Brother Alfred Kolb Center. All active and former military personnel are welcome to join us for breakfast in the cafeteria at 8:30 am, followed by the ceremony in the Kolb Center at 9:20 am. There will be performances by the Vandebelles, as well as the Vandebilt Catholic choir and symphonic band. Our speaker for this year’s ceremony will be Mr. Wilber Lewis.

Mrs. Gretta Jo Calongne ‘92, Key Club moderator stated, “It is our goal to honor our veterans and active military through this ceremony, especially family members of current Vandebilt students, staff, and alumni who are currently serving or have served in the armed forces. We are excited to celebrate our veterans.”

For more information, please contact Katie Anderson, Communications Director at kanderson@vchterriers.org or 985-580-1868.