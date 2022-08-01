VCHS announces return of Terrier Tailgate

Vandebilt Catholic High School announces the return of the Terrier Tailgate. “It’s been three years since we’ve “tailgated” in-person together, so mark your calendars, #TERRIERNATION!,” reads a statement from VCHS. The tailgate will take place on Saturday, September 10, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.

The fundraiser will offer an evening of fellowship, food, drinks and a silent auction. Proceeds from the Terrier Tailgate will benefit students by supplementing the improvements and redesign of the new student union. Tickets to the event will go on sale on August 15 at this link. In addition, sponsorship opportunities and donation opportunities to the silent auction or monetary can be accessed here.