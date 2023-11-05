VCHS Art Department and Art Club Hosts Annual Soup Bowl Benefit

The Vandebilt Catholic Art Department and Art Club are set to host their 18th annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Saturday, November 11 in the Brother Alfred Kolb Center. This year’s theme is Soup-er Barbie!

Admission ticket of $20 in advance or $25 at the door includes samples of homemade soups and desserts, door prize drawings, and registration to the online silent auction. Doors will open at 6:00 pm. This year’s silent auction includes hand-painted soup bowls, plates and other ceramic wares designed by Vandebilt advanced art students, and club members. Bidding for the online auction will begin on Friday, Thursday, Nov. 9 at noon and end on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased online at https://onecau.se/soupbowl2023.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be used to cover the artist’s participation fees for this year’s Memory Project artworks, along with other art department projects.

Laurie Robichaux ‘84, Art Department Head stated: “Our Art Club members and Art II, III and IV students have been working diligently for the past two months to produce some unique and beautiful works for this year’s event. We are excited to share the evening with old and new friends alike and are extremely proud of our talented artists.”