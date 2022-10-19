VCHS hosts Open House for prospective students

Vandebilt Catholic is set to host its annual Open House Thursday, November 3. Campus tours will be offered from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tours are set to last just over one hour. Parking will be available in the lot off Tunnel Blvd. All prospective families should RSVP for a preferred time slot at www.vandebiltcatholic.org/admissions. An assigned tour time will be emailed once the family has registered online.

During the Open House, prospective students and their families can tour the campus, meet current students and faculty, explore extracurricular activities and see firsthand why Vandebilt Catholic is the best choice for a holistic education rooted in religious values and committed to academic excellence. Information on the admission process for the 23-24 school year, including tuition assistance guidelines, will be handed out. Vandebilt Catholic is open to all students and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, or ethnicity.

Kaylee Pitre, VCHS Director of Admissions stated, “We are very excited to host Open House at Vandebilt Catholic this year! It’s a great opportunity for any prospective student and their family to come on campus and see what Vandebilt Catholic has to offer. This night is such a fun evening for everyone involved, including current students, teachers, parent organizations, and our touring families. Prospective families learn about the numerous opportunities students will have to grow academically, spiritually and socially on our campus. We can’t wait to meet our future terriers!”

For more information, please contact Katie Anderson, Communications Director at kanderson@htdiocese.org or 985-580-1868.