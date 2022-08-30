VCHS Terrier Tailgate to benefit “A new space for saying Grace”

Vandebilt Catholic High School is set to host its largest fundraising event of the year, Terrier Tailgate on Saturday, September 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The tailgate-themed format will be set in a “terrier casual” atmosphere with food, drinks, festival games, silent auction, and fellowship. “Terrier Tailgate is a wonderful night for our school community. This event provides us with an opportunity to raise money for a fantastic project for our students, while also creating a fun night for all involved,” Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS President, shared.

This year’s funds raised, in addition to a recent generous donation from the Richard “Dickie” Barker Family, will benefit all students, faculty, and staff. Event proceeds will supplement the improvements and redesign of the cafeteria to a more collegiate environment. This multi-purpose student union concept is a Terrier Blueprint facilities recommendation. The new student union will provide flexible seating options for dining, offer a space to hold meetings and study groups, and an area for students to grab a snack during instructional breaks.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 10, and plan to join Vandebilt Catholic at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. All alumni, family, friends, and supporters of VCHS are welcome to attend. Guests must be 21 and older and dress is “terrier casual.” Tickets are on sale now for $30 (includes food, beer and wine) are available online. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Betsy Breerwood, Director of Major Events and Annual Giving at bbreerwood@vchterriers.org or at 985-580-1868. “We are excited to host Terrier Tailgate in person this year. It’s a great opportunity to support Vandebilt Catholic and meet and mingle with our community. We invite all terrier fans to join us on September 10,” said Breerwood.