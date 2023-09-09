26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction in Biloxi Features Hundreds of Rare Hollywood and Coveted Memorabilia on Auction Block

Avid movie and music fans will soon have a chance to get their hands on more than 600 rare memorabilia items from Rock and Roll and Hollywood legends at the upcoming 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction in Biloxi, Mississippi, during the Cruisin’ The Coast event October 4-7, 2023.

Among the wealth of memorabilia to be auctioned at the Vicari Collector Car event is a signed Black Sabbath Band Strat Style Guiter and a signed poster from the cast of the film Good Fellas.

In addition to hundreds of celebrity autographed items including signed posters and original vintage record albums from such music greats as David Crosby, Robert DeNiro and Tina Turner, other items on the auction block include collector-treasured neon lighted signs and lots of rare and jewelry.

Vicari Auctions will hold its 26th Annual Collector Car Auction October 4-7, 2023, at the Mississippi Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, Mississippi during the annual Cruisin’ The Coast classic car event. Memorabilia will be auctioned all day Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to the Collector Car auctions.

All the coveted memorabilia items on the auction block are listed with photographs at

https://vicariauction.com/auction-house/1/?ahcode=CTC%202023&sortby=LNLH.

For the fourth time, Cruisin’ The Coast was voted America’s Best Car Event, according to USA Today’s “10Best.com.” After several weeks of online public voting, Cruisin’ The Coast came in first place in the car show category of the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022. Cruisin’ The Coast is a week-long, family friendly series of events including cruise-ins, swap meets, and live bands that takes place in 12 cities located along Highway 90 in three Mississippi Gulf Coast counties.

“There is something in the memorabilia cases for just about anyone who is a collector of anything,” said Pete Vicari, owner Vicari Auction Company. “We invite memorabilia enthusiasts especially music and celebrity collectors to attend our October auction on the coast where you’ll find hundreds of unique auction items all under one roof.”

Headlining the collector car auction this year is a rare, specially built 1953 Buick Skylark convertible. Commissioned by General Motors’ styling chief, the legendary Harvey Earle, it is one of only 1,690 Skylark’s produced during the 1953 model year.

More than 600 specialty vehicles will be available at Vicari’s 26th Annual Biloxi Collector Car Auction. Interested consignors may contact the Vicari Auction team by phone at 504-264-2277 or email at info@vicariauciton.com.

General admission is $20 (age 10 and under is free with a paid adult). Standard car and memorabilia bidder registration is $150 and includes one bidder badge and one guest badge that has access to the bidding floor valid for all auction days. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with the auction starting at 10:00 a.m. Hotel reservations can be made through Mississippi Gulf Coast Hotel Reservations at 1-888-388-1006. For additional information, visit: https://vicariauction.com/.