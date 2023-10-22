Viva la Hope Fiesta: Igniting the 2024 Relay For Life Journey

Relay for Life-Terrebonne Parish will host “Viva la Hope,” a vibrant fiesta where the 2024 Relay For Life theme will be revealed! The celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at La Carreta Houma’s patio. This event aims to honor sponsors, Lip Sync Terrebonne honorees, teams, and team captains while officially kicking off the 2024 Terrebonne Parish Relay For Life, presented by Stratify Group, LLC.

Live entertainment provided by the talented Sista Slick & The Brothas and friends, and delicious Mexican food will create a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy at the “Viva la Hope” fiesta. “We are thrilled to host this event as a symbol of unity in our ongoing battle against cancer,” said Anne Bates, the event organizer. “It’s not just a fiesta; it’s a celebration of hope, strength, and the incredible support we receive from our community.”

Guests are encouraged to RSVP by Monday, November 6, to Anne.Bates@cancer.org to secure their spot for the fiesta. More details and registration information for the 2024 Terrebonne Parish Relay For Life can be found at www.RelayForLife.org/TerrebonneLA.