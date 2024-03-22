Volunteer now for local Love the Boot Week Clean Ups

Love the Boot Week 2024 is less than a month away!

Love the Boot Week is Louisiana’s largest litter cleanup and beautification event, in celebration of Earth Day on April 22, 2024. According to Love the Boot’s website, in 2023, 12,777 individuals volunteered a total of 61,493 hours, removing 313 tons of litter in all 64 parishes. In addition to litter removal, volunteers focused on community beautification, planting 370 trees and 3,542 plants, and refurbishing 146 gardens. Join Love the Boot Week efforts in April to bring awareness to our state’s litter problem and promote litter prevention.

Love the Boot Week will take place April 20-28, 2024 and will feature dozens of events across the state– but don’t worry! There will be lots hosted right down the road in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Check out some of the official and local Love the Boot cleanups below:

Litterbug Bash – April 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, 86 Valhi Boulevard (Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, 86 Valhi Boulevard (Clean Up) Pirates & Boots Festival Clean Up and Recycling – April 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. in Houma (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. in Houma (Beautification and Clean Up) Keep Lafourche Beautiful – April 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 402 Green Street in Thibodaux (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 402 Green Street in Thibodaux (Beautification and Clean Up) City of Thibodaux Earth Day – April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at 310 North Canal Boulevard (Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at 310 North Canal Boulevard (Clean Up) Thibodaux Main Street Spring Clean Up Day – April 20, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. at 409 B West 3rd Street (Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. at 409 B West 3rd Street (Clean Up) Town of Lockport Clean Up – April 27, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. in Lockport (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 27, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. in Lockport (Beautification and Clean Up) Bayou Beauties – April 20, 2024 at 10:10 a.m. at Highway 3235 in Cut Off (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 10:10 a.m. at Highway 3235 in Cut Off (Beautification and Clean Up) Galliano Garbage Guardians – April 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Highway 3235 in Galliano (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Highway 3235 in Galliano (Beautification and Clean Up) Cheniere Caminada Grand Isle Clean Up with Restore or Retreat – April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at LA Hwy 1 (Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at LA Hwy 1 (Clean Up) Grand Isle Beautification Day – April 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. on Grand Isle (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. on Grand Isle (Beautification and Clean Up) Gibson Clean Up and Beautification – April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at 5575 Bayou Black Drive (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at 5575 Bayou Black Drive (Beautification and Clean Up) Gibson Boat Launch Clean Up – April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. on Old Spanish Trail (Clean Up)

– April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. on Old Spanish Trail (Clean Up) Gibson Bayouside Clean Up and Beautification – April 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at 116 Mary Moss Street (Beautification and Clean Up)

– April 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at 116 Mary Moss Street (Beautification and Clean Up) Fire Station/Interstate Area of Hwy 20 – April 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at 2405 Highway 20 (Beautification and Clean Up)

To register to volunteer for these events, please follow this link and find the location on the map. Hosting a clean up and want to register it for Love the Boot Week? Register here. Keep revisiting the site as April progresses to see if more events are added!